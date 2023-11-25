Stephen Graham to Receive Highest Honour at British Independent Film Awards

Actor Stephen Graham, who made his mark on the popular crime-thriller show Boardwalk Empire as Al Capone, will be receiving the top award at the British Independent Film Awards called The Richard Harris Award. The award named after the late star, recognises an outstanding contribution by an actor to British film and sees Graham join a list of fellow honorees that includes the likes of Judi Dench, Daniel Day-Lewis, Emma Thompson, Vanessa Redgrave and Riz Ahmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Venom Let There Be Carnage: How Tom Hardy’s Sequel Sets up the Villain of the Third Film.

The six-time BAFTA TV nominee recently landed his first BAFTA film nomination for his lead turn in hit 2022’s one-shot kitchen drama ‘Boiling Point’, which was also the first project from Graham’s own banner Matriarch Productions. The studio was set up with his wife and fellow actor Hannah Walters with the aim of providing opportunities for underrepresented talent. The film has since been spun off into a BBC mini-series, in which Graham also stars.

A versatile and acclaimed actor Graham first made a name for himself on Guy Ritchie’s 2000 gangster thriller Snatch, playing Jason Statham’s partner in crime, Tommy. He would soon head to Hollywood for Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, the Boardwalk Empire, and later in The Irishman opposite Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer: Cillian Murphy And Gang Are Back With A Bang In The Final Series (Watch Video).

Graham can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s global hit Bodies, an adaptation of Si Spencer’s psychological-time-bending graphic novel. He’s set to lead opposite Daisy Ridley in Disney’s Young Woman and the Sea, chronicling the daring journey of the first woman to swim across the English Channel in 1926 and will also be seen starring with Saoirse Ronan in Steve McQueen’s highly anticipated London-set WWII drama Blitz.