The makers of Peaky Blinders have dropped the first trailer of its final series, season 6 and it looks compelling. The Peaky Blinders gang are back with a bang for the ‘one last deal to be done’. Cillian Murphy has returned as Tommy Shelby in this sixth season that’s directed by Anthony Byrne. The intriguing trailer also gives a glimpse of other cast members such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham among others.

Watch The Trailer Of Peaky Blinders Season 6 Below:

