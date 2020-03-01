Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Gets Arrested for the Charge of Domestic Assault

Steven Spielberg with Daughter Mikaela (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Steven Spielberg is one of the most popular filmmakers in the film industry. It came as shock to many when his daughter Mikaela Spielberg announced a week ago that she wants to start a career in the adult entertainment industry. Mikaela, the adopted daughter of Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, has reportedly filed an application to become a sex worker in Tennessee. While this news had left everyone shocked, here’s another update. The 23-year-old has been arrested for the charge of domestic assault. This has been confirmed by Mikaela’s fiancé, Chuck Pankow. Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Choose to Pursue a Porn Star Career.

Mikaela Spielberg has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour domestic violence, confirmed Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to Fox News. Chuck Pankow told the portal that the news of Mikaela’s arrest is ‘true’ and he also mentioned that the incident was ‘a misunderstanding’. Pankow in his statement also said that ‘no one is hurt’. The report further cites that the ace filmmaker’s daughter was arrested on early Saturday morning in Nashville, Tennessee. Steven Spielberg Is ‘Embarrassed and Concerned’ over Daughter Mikaela Choosing Porn As Career.

Reports suggest that Mikaela Spielberg was put on a 12-hour hold and post her arrest, someone posted a $1,000 bond on her behalf. Talking about Mikaela’s decision to become a sex worker, a source revealed how her family members were left embarrassed. A source was quoted as saying, “Obviously, though, they're embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world,” reports aceshowbiz.com. The source further added, “Outwardly, Steven and Kate, who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure, have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her.” Stay tuned for further updates.