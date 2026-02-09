Charlie Puth set the tone for Super Bowl LX with a polished and emotionally resonant rendition of the US National Anthem, opening the 2026 championship game at Levi's Stadium with a performance that blended musical restraint and technical finesse. Before either the New England Patriots or the Seattle Seahawks took the field in the title clash, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter delivered The Star-Spangled Banner in his signature style, accompanying himself on the piano. Lady Gaga Joins Bad Bunny for Surprise Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Appearance.

Star-Studded Super Bowl LX Pre-Show Performances

Backed by a full band, Puth's measured interpretation culminated as joint Navy and Air Force aircraft flew over the stadium, bringing the pre-game ceremony to a dramatic close, as per the Hollywood Reporter. Puth's appearance placed him among a high-profile lineup of Super Bowl LX pre-show performers. Brandi Carlile performed America the Beautiful, Coco Jones sang Lift Every Voice and Sing, and Green Day led the broader pre-game performance slate. The entertainment continued into the main event with global star Bad Bunny confirmed as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Celebrities Flood Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara

As with most Super Bowls, the event doubled as a showcase of celebrity culture and advertising spectacle. Several stars appeared in commercials aired during the broadcast, including Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Stone in a campaign. Off the screen, a long list of celebrities were spotted inside Levi's Stadium, among them Jay-Z, Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce, Travis Scott, Keke Palmer, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, 21 Savage, Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Rob Lowe, Russell Wilson, Ciara and J Balvin, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Charlie Puth Teases New Music Era

The anthem performance comes amid a transitional phase in Puth's career. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in an earlier interview, the We Don't Talk Anymore singer hinted at an evolution in his songwriting, ahead of releasing his new track Beat Yourself Up in mid-January. He noted that his upcoming music reflects a life markedly different from when earlier hits such as One Call Away and See You Again were released. Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show 2026: Here’s Some Things To Expect and What They Mean.

Seattle Seahawks Win Super Bowl LX

As for the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX (60) on February 8, 2026, defeating the New England Patriots with a final score of 29-13. Played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the game served as a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX and earned the Seahawks their second championship in franchise history.