Susan Sarandon Recalls Struggling to Act a Threesome Scene in The Jesus Rolls

Susan Sarandon (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Susan Sarandon had to rely on John Turturro and Bobby Cannavale for threesome guidance in new movie The Jesus Rolls because she had no idea about the "logistics" of the racy intimate act. The crime comedy features Sarandon, a newly-released prisoner who celebrates her freedom by jumping into bed with Turturro and Cannavale's misfit characters, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, Sarandon says she had to refer to writer/director Turturro for instructions on how he wanted her to act out the scene, because it's not something she had ever experienced. "I can't even imagine the logistics of a threesome!" the 73-year-old actress said in a joint interview on the US breakfast show "Today".

However, Sarandon wasn't the only one who needed direction for the sequence, so Turturro came up with a little choreography to ensure it played out seamlessly onscreen. "Bobby didn't wanna share at first. He was like, kissing Susan, and I was like, 'Bobby, I have to like, (get involved too)'," Turturro said.

"So we did basically a count: one, two, three, move; one, two, three, move... I would tap Susan... and then Susan would turn." "It was a dance!" Sarandon quipped. "The Jesus Rolls" serves as both a remake of Bertrand Blier's 1974 French movie, "Going Places", and a spin-off of the Coen brothers' "The Big Lebowski", in which Turturro's Jesus Quintana first appeared back in 1998.