Filmmaker Taika Waititi feels he is a great actor, and that is why he likes to take up acting jobs as well. Asked about the making of "Jojo Rabbit" being spread over six years, and his role in the film, Waititi said: "I wrote the script, and then I went off and made three films and then came back to it. At that point they were encouraging me to play that part and I didn't need much encouragement because I think I'm probably the best actor." Thor Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi to Direct and Co-Write a New Star Wars Film

Based on the novel "Caging Skies" by author Christine Leunens, "Jojo Rabbit" is about a lonely German boy named Jojo and how his world view changes when he finds out that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. The anti-hate satire brings forward the vivid imagination of Jojo, and his experiences through fantasy and his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler. Waititi is seen playing the role of the imaginary Hitler. Chris Hemsworth Calls Thor: Love and Thunder’s Script ‘Insane’, Says Director Taika Waititi is At His Extreme Best For the Upcoming Marvel Film

The movie got six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Supporting Actress. About "Caging Skies", he says his mother "suggested I read this book". "She was reading it and she really enjoyed it. I read it enough that there were lots of moments in there that felt very cinematic and in themselves towards a film and made it," he said. "Jojo Rabbit" will air on Star Movies in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).