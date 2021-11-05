Sam Rockwell is one of the most exciting actors working in Hollywood right now. He is filled to the brim with energy and lights up the screen whenever he is in the frame. All of his characters are so distinct and amazing that it is hard not to have your eyes glued to them whenever they are on screen. Sam Rockwell is wonderful at playing characters that are witty in nature but have a secret behind them. You will find this character trend in so many of his roles. Sam Rockwell Birthday Special: 10 Movie Quotes of the Iron Man 2 Actor That Are Terrific One-Liners.

Rockwell’s characters are what make his movies so great. They add a certain layer of depth to an already amazing story and at times definitely bring out the tears. So to celebrate Sam Rockwell’s 53rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films ranked according to IMDb.

Lawn Dogs (7.5)

Lawn Dogs was quite a trip. This fantasy-drama follows a young girl who befriends a worker played by Rockwell all while dealing with the repercussions of their friendship. Lawn Dogs received quite the nice reception from critics as most of it was aimed towards Rockwell’s charismatic performance.

Richard Jewell (7.5)

This biographical drama sees Clint Eastwood in the director’s chair and tells the story of Richard Jewell. Jewell was a real life suspect in a bombing case after he found a bomb during the 1996 Summer Olympics. Rockwell plays the role of Watson Bryant, an attorney, and gives a strong performance.

Moon (7.8)

In the directorial debut of Duncan Jones, Moon sees Sam Bell, played by Rockwell, finish his three year stint on the moon. The film received acclaim for Rockwell’s performance and the heavy themes that the film dealt with.

Jojo Rabbit (7.9)

Following a young Nazi enlist who has Hitler as his imaginary best friend, Jojo Rabbit is an emotional roller coaster that also is a great satire. Rockwell plays the role of Klenzendorf, a Nazi officer who runs a Jungvolk camp. Rockwell’s performance is one of the highlights of the film and his final scene will leave you in a pool of tears. Jojo Rabbit Movie Review: Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis Shine in Taika Waititi’s Splendid Blend of Coming-of-Age Drama and Anti-Nazi Satire.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (8.1)

This crime drama film follows a mother who rents three billboards so that case of her daughter’s rape and murder can be brought attention to and solved. Rockwell plays the role of Jason Dixon, a police officer, who is actually quite the hateful character but has one of the best arcs in the film. It is even fueled by Rockwell’s great performance that earned him an Oscar.

These films showcase Rockwell at his best. He is a great, gifted actor that we hope continues to deliver us even more amazing movies and performances. With this we finish off the list and wish Sam Rockwell a very happy birthday.

