The Crown on Netflix, a series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has been a well received series on the popular OTT platform. So much so that the show is all set to release it's 4th season on November 15, 2020. And while earlier Netflix had dropped a teaser, the trailer for the show is officially out and from the looks of it well documents the rise of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' relationship, marriage and eventual fall of their romance. The Crown: Netflix Drops The Premiere Date of Season 4, Teases Fans With A Royal Footage (Watch Video).

The trailer showcases some really strong one-liners by its actors as well. The video sees Prince Charles being told, "One day dear boy, you shall be king. Your duty now is the choice of a woman the people will love as princess and in due course, as queen." The Crown Season 4 Teaser On Netflix Gives A Glimpse Of Princess Diana And Prince Charles’ ‘Fairytale Journey’ (Watch Video).

Check Out the Trailer Below:

The Crown, created by Peter Morgan will have seasons 5 and 6 with 6 being the last in the series. Also, season 4 will see be the last season with the current cast, while the last 2 seasons of the show will see a fresh cast.

