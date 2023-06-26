Actress Lily-Rose Depp, who plays Jocelyn on the controversial series The Idol, said that she didn't feel bothered filming those scenes and she found it "therapeutic" instead. Los Angeles, Actress Lily-Rose Depp, who plays Jocelyn on the controversial series The Idol, said that she didn't feel bothered filming racy scenes and she found it "therapeutic" instead. "It's all me. I love doing that kind of work," Lily-Rose told 'The Sun', reports aceshowbiz.com. "I don't think there's anything wrong with that. And I don't think there's anything wrong with enjoying that kind of work." The Idol Extended Trailer: Lily Rose-Depp Seeks Help From The Weeknd After Her Breakdown but Gets Brainwashed Instead.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis went on to say, "Every outfit and every interaction and every piece of nudity and all those things are very intentional and were really important to me." She added: "Maybe this makes me, like, a little twisted but I feel really good after doing scenes like that because there's something that feels very therapeutic about it to me - and maybe that's why I like doing this job." Maybe there's something wrong with me but it feels very cathartic and I feel very drained of anything that I maybe needed to let go of."

"Obviously when you go that far emotionally, you have to find it within yourself, it has to come from some place real. Some place inside of you," she continued. "Even if you're performing a scene that is completely fictionalised, and you've never actually gone through any of that stuff, you have to find it within yourself. But I find that kind of work to be really healing, actually." Lily-Rose isn't the only star defending The Idol following backlash. Prior to this, The Weeknd, who stars as shady club owner Tedros, called the show "almost educational" in a new interview.