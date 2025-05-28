Jennie Kim, a member of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has gained immense popularity among Gen Z, millennials, and young fans across the globe. BLACKPINK, consisting of four members—Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo—has become a global sensation. However, among them, Jennie often finds herself at the centre of controversies that are hard for fans and media alike to ignore. Recently, she has been involved in several incidents that sparked intense public discourse. These events shed light on the challenges global celebrities face in maintaining their public image while navigating cultural sensitivities. From filming 'explicit video' with billionaire heir to plagiarism allegations, let’s take a closer look at five of the most talked-about controversies surrounding K-pop star Jennie Kim.

1. Jennie Accused of Being Involved in Filming 'Explicit Video'

According to reports by Koreaboo, a recent podcast episode sparked outrage after one of the hosts, Woohak, alleged that Jennie had engaged in prostitution with a wealthy businessman. Woohak claimed that he attended a summer camp with the son of a BMW heir, who allegedly had sexual relations with Jennie. He further alleged that he saw an explicit video footage as proof of the encounter. These serious accusations were met with widespread scepticism and criticism, as fans demanded verified sources and condemned the spread of such rumours.

2. Racial Slurs

In April 2025, a leaked video allegedly showed Jennie using the N-word during a practice session. The video triggered massive backlash globally, with critics pointing out the insensitivity and lack of awareness surrounding cultural and racial issues. The incident reignited conversations about cultural appropriation and accountability within the K-pop industry.

3. Indoor Vaping Controversy in Italy

In 2024, Jennie found herself in another controversy when she was seen vaping indoors in a video vlog uploaded on her official YouTube channel. The footage, filmed while she was getting ready in Capri, Italy, quickly went viral. As vaping indoors is generally prohibited in many places, fans and critics alike criticised the act. Jennie's agency issued a public apology, and the video was later edited to remove the vaping scene.

4. Plagiarism Allegations for Her Song 'Like Jennie'

In March, Jennie released her solo track titled Like Jennie, which soon drew comparisons to a Bollywood song from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Fans accused her of plagiarism due to the musical similarities. However, Bollywood music composer Pritam responded by stating that minor similarities in melodies are common in the music industry and do not necessarily constitute plagiarism.

5. Accusation of Asking for Special Treatment at Restaurant

Another controversy arose when Jennie was reportedly involved in a situation where she allegedly asked for special treatment at a restaurant, which reportedly made the staff uncomfortable. Following public backlash, Jennie issued an apology, acknowledged her actions, and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to the restaurant staff.

Despite all of these controversies, Jennie continues to have a strong fan following and remains an influential figure in the global entertainment industry. These incidents serve as reminders of the scrutiny celebrities face and the importance of navigating fame with awareness and responsibility. What are your thoughts about it?

