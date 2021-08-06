The Suicide Squad starring Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Peter Capaldi is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The movie is based on the DC comics team Suicide Squad. Helmed by James Gunn, the flick is out in theatres for its Indian audience from August 5, 2021. However, sadly, hours after its release on the big screens, the movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print of the film to watch online and we are not kidding. The Suicide Squad Review: James Gunn Takes Full Advantage Of R-Rating By Making It Gory, Violent Yet Delightfully Funny, Say Critics.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as The Suicide Squad movie download, The Suicide Squad movie download in 720p HD, The Suicide Squad movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is unfortunately available for download on Torrent websites and other channels.

Keywords like The Suicide Squad Full Movie Download, The Suicide Squad Tamilrockers, The Suicide Squad Tamilrockers HD Download, The Suicide Squad Movie Download Pagalworld, The Suicide Squad Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Suicide Squad Movie Download Openload, The Suicide Squad Movie Download Tamilrockers, The Suicide Squad Movie Download Movierulz, The Suicide Squad Movie Download 720p, The Suicide Squad Full Movie Download 480p, The Suicide Squad Full Movie Download bolly4u, The Suicide Squad Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Suicide Squad Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film. The Suicide Squad: Ahead of Trailer Release, Director James Gunn Shares New Exciting Poster of the DC Film.

Watch The Suicide Squad Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell.

Meanwhile, the early reviews of The Suicide Squad are out after reading them looks like the film has super hit written all over it. FYI, this movie happens to be a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016) and the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2021 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).