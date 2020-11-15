DCEU's The Suicide Squad is already shaping up to be the biggest film of the franchise. Warner Bros has said that it is the largest set ever built for a film by the studio. The glorious ensemble cast of the film just got bigger and better as Sylvester Stallone is on board. Directors James Gunn took to his Instagram page to share a pic and the news that the Rocky actor has joined the cast. With that, Stallone has become yet another actor who has played a part in both DCEU and Marvel Cinematic Universe. Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder - Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender and 10 Other Actors Who Played Both Marvel and DC Characters.

Stallone featured in a cameo appearance in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2. He played the role of Stakar Ogord / Starhawk. He is an acquaintance of Yondu. His appearance in the film was kept under wraps until it released. We are glad that Gunn announced his involvement in The Suicide Squad on social media. It makes us look forward to the movie even more.

James wrote with the pic, "Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is."

Check Out James Gunn's Post With Sylvester Stallone Here:

The Suicide Squad also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi and Viola Davis. The movie is a standalone sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad. The movie will release in August 2021. The Suicide Squad Character Reveal Teaser: From Idris Elba, John Cena to Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Who’s Who in James Gunn’s Anti-Hero Squad; Director Shares Exciting BTS Footage! (Watch Video).

Watch The Suicide Squad Roll Call Here:

Gunn was brought on board to direct and co-write the film after he was fired by Dinsey from directing Guardians of the Galaxy 3. After he joined, Suicide Squad, he was also re-hired to direct the Marvel movie.

