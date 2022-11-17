Florence Pugh leads The Wonder, a period mystery film on Netflix about a British nurse investigating a supposed miracle in a remote Irish village in 1862. The film is directed by Sebastián Lelio and the script is penned by author Emma in collaboration with screenwriter Alice Birch (who was nominated for an Emmy in 2020 for Normal People, FYI). Although critics have given their verdict and they are already in awe of the movie and everyone seems to have praised Florence Pugh's performance and the film's screenplay. The Wonder is adapted from the eponymous 2016 novel by Emma Donoghue, who also wrote the screenplay. Don’t Worry Darling Movie Review: A Dedicated Florence Pugh and a Lacklustre Harry Styles Are Mangled Up in Olivia Wilde’s Aimless Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

The film's story revolves around an English nurse named Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) who is called to a small Irish village by a committee investigating a supposed miracle. Critics are super impressed with this film and what they liked the most about it was Florence Pugh’s power-packed performance. Below is the critic's reaction to this Florence Pugh period movie. Florence Pugh Shares Heartfelt Note and BTS Photos on Instagram Including Olivia Wilde Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama (View Pics).

The Wonder Movie Review - Here's What the Critics Said!

Firstpost

The Wonder comes at the fag end of what has been a great year for cinema, and it’s one of the finest films of the year for me. Both Florence Pugh and Donoghue herself underscore their worth in Hollywood, and I dearly hope that the two of them collaborate again, when Donoghue’s next novel is, inevitably, adapted.

The Guardian

Pugh’s sensuality, passion and human sympathy are the driving forces of a movie which might otherwise teeter under the weight of its contrivances; Lelio and co-screenwriters Donoghue and Alice Birch, in fact, seem to concede this with a theatrical framing device, distancing us from the melodrama.

Pinkvilla

In terms of the performances, Florence Pugh as Lib captures a hauntingly beautiful portrait of a woman dealing with the loss of her child, trying to survive in another country with grief and loneliness in her heart and the empathetic bond she begins to form with Anna while serving as her nurse.

Rolling Stone

Florence Pugh knows that stories need protagonists to follow, and she gives you a great one: spiky, sullen, sensitive, enraged, grieving, lustful, loving, nurturing, and not prone to taking prisoners or any shit

