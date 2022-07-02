Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts are set to reunite for a new rom-com movie. The two previously starred alongside each other in the Ocean's' film franchise, and they're now reuniting in Ticket to Paradise, which is set to be released in October, reports Female First UK. Ticket to Paradise Trailer: George Clooney and Julia Roberts Are Riotous in This New Rom-Com! (Watch Video).

The Hollywood duo will appear as ex-spouses who team up in an effort to stop their daughter from marrying a man she's just met. As per Female First, in the movie, their characters are at odds with each other - but they're both determined to do whatever it takes to stop their daughter, who is played by Kaitlyn Dever, from tying the knot in Bali.