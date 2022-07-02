Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts are set to reunite for a new rom-com movie. The two previously starred alongside each other in the Ocean's' film franchise, and they're now reuniting in Ticket to Paradise, which is set to be released in October, reports Female First UK. Ticket to Paradise Trailer: George Clooney and Julia Roberts Are Riotous in This New Rom-Com! (Watch Video).
Their characters are both fearful that their daughter is sacrificing her career for a relationship that seems unlikely to last. Female First further reports that in the trailer, Julia's character sits next to her ex-partner on a flight. Reflecting on their romance, he then says: "Worst 19 years of my life."
She replies: "We were only married for five." Then, he responds: "I'm counting the recovery." Julia hasn't starred in a rom-com for years. But the 'Pretty Woman' actress recently rubbished the suggestion that she's been reluctant to shoot another rom-com. The Tender Bar Movie Review: George Clooney Directs This Tender Coming-of-Age Story, With Fine Acting Turns From Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe.
The Oscar-winning star, whose film credits also include Notting Hill, Runaway Bride, My Best Friend's Wedding and Valentine's Day, said, "People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. "If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or 'My Best Friend's Wedding' level of madcap fun, I would do it."
