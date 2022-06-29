Ticket to Paradise is a rom-com that stars Julia Roberts, Lucas Bravo, George Clooney and others. The film is about a divorced couple that think they made a mistake 25 years ago and are now trying to stop their daughter from making the same mistake. The official trailer for Ticket to Paradise is out.

Watch Trailer Here:

