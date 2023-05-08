Hollywood star Tom Cruise was seen with Vin Diesel and Ludacris at a prominent sports event. The Top Gun: Maverick actor attended the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix, and was spotted posing for a picture together with the Fast X stars, reports aceshowbiz.com. Sharing Tom's photo were Vin and Ludacris on their individual Instagram accounts. In both posts, the 60-year-old Hollywood star was all smiles while standing in between the actors playing Dominic "Dom" Toretto and Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious film series. Fast X Trailer: A Vengeful Jason Momoa is Out to Destroy Dominic Toretto's Family in Vin Diesel's Action Film.

Tom Cruise, Ludacris and Vin Diesel

Ludacris with Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel at the F1 Miami Grand Prix‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y5cm7v4zPm — RapTV (@Rap) May 8, 2023

In the caption of his post, Vin made a reference to Tom's Top Gun character Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and his Fast and Furious character as he noted, "Maverick meets Toretto" Meanwhile, Ludacris simply wrote in his, "The Winners Circle." He added a red circle emoji at the end. Aside from posing with Vin and Ludacris, Tom has got the honour to be a part of Lewis Hamilton's pit crew. On Sunday, GQ Sports shared a clip of the Risky Business actor attempting to change tyres with the Mercedes team. "The Mercedes pit crew ft @TomCruise #MiamiGP," it shared.

