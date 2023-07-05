Actor Tom Cruise is all set to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer on their opening day, which will be two of the biggest movies of July this year. According to Deadline, "I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I'll see them opening weekend," he said as per The Sydney Morning Herald. Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy Leads the Manhattan Project in Christopher Nolan's Upcoming World War II Biopic (Watch Video).

"Friday I'll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday." "Both films are set to hit theatres on July 21 and will compete for audiences at the box office. Cruise is a big proponent of watching movies in the theatres as that's the way he grew up."

The Top Gun: Maverick star further added: "I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That's how I make them, and I like that experience; it's immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it's important." "I still go the movies." The actor has made no secret watching these exciting cinematic ventures on the big screen on their first day.

Actor #TomCruise is all set to watch '#Barbie' and '#Oppenheimer' on their opening day, which will be two of the biggest movies of July this year. pic.twitter.com/cF4M5qMlW2 — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2023

Back in June, the actor had tweeted his excitement about the two upcoming films. He had tweeted: "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. Barbie Trailer Out! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Leave Home Behind to Understand the Purpose of Life! (Watch Video).

After breaking box office records with his military action film with Top Gun: Maverick last year, the actor is all geared to up the ante with the highly anticipated seventh installment of his upcoming spy-thriller-action franchise Mission Impossible with Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. The movie is poised to release on July 12, a week before Oppenheimer and Barbie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).