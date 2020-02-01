Twitterati Slam Jim Carrey for Cracking a 'Creepy' Joke About Margot Robbie's Looks on The Graham Norton Show 

Jim Carrey, Margot Robbie

Jim Carrey has caused a bit of a storm over a joke he made to Margot Robbie on the recent episode of British late-night talk show, The Graham Norton Show. The 58-year-old is known to have not only starred in famed comedies but is also known for his jovial personality although, this time his joke seemed to have gone a little off-key and has upset several netizens. On the recent episode of the Graham Norton show, Carrey shared the couch with Margot Robbie who was recently seen in Bombshell and is now all set for DC's Birds Of Prey to hit the screens. Jim Carrey Wants to Return to The Mask Sequel Only If This Condition Is Fulfilled (Read Deets)

During the show, Carrey passed a joke on Robbie that suggested that she's successful only because of her looks. The Turman Show actor turned to Margot and said, "You’re really something, Margot Robbie,” Mr Carrey quipped. “It’s incredible you got as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That’s pure talent there." While Robbie didn't react much and merely laughed it off, netizens are not happy with this remark from the senior actor.

A user commented on the video saying, "Did Jim Carrey just tell Margot Robbie she's got where she is because of her looks? Can't stand the man tbh."

The video has received a lot of comments relating to the joke and several users said it wasn't "funny" and definitely disrespectful towards Robbie. Check out Twitter reactions for the same.

@TheGNShow don’t put creepy #jimcarrey on again! Poor #MargotRobbie! Jealous Jim! Margot is a talented, intelligent woman and her beauty has nothing to do with her success! Shameful moment! I cringed but Margot handled the idiot with grace and poise! — Jacqueline Allen (@jackieallen1978) February 1, 2020

#jimcarrey not himself on the @TheGNShow tonight. Cos that aint Jim Carrey!!! He left fake Hollywood!! Dunno who 'that' was, but everyone watching was disturbed by it. — JustNicola👈 (@madshumyfan) February 1, 2020

Did anyone else think @JimCarrey comment about @MargotRobbie on the @grahnort show was not okay. She’s an amazing actress and now a successful producer, had it been a male actor in her seat I doubt @JimCarrey would have commented on their ‘obvious physical disadvantages’ — Pádraig (@Pdraig10) February 1, 2020

How creeped out is Margot Robbie by Jim Carrey? #TheGNShow — Julie Egan (@mcdougal25) January 31, 2020

Twitterati also pointed out as to why Margot Robbie must not worry given that she's been nominated for an Oscar something Carrey is yet to achieve since breaking into the industry in 1980. Margot Robbie will be next seen in Birds of Prey that hits cinemas on 7 February.