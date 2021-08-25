What If? had its third episode premiere and it focused on what if Earth’s mightiest heroes were killed off? It took place during Nick Fury’s big week and gave us alternate events for movies like Iron Man 2, Thor, The Avengers and The Incredible Hulk with Natasha Romanoff, Phil Coulson and Nick Fury taking the center stage. It was a fun episode that had a lot of stuff packed into it and kept upping the ante with how weird it could get. Marvel’s What if…? Episode 2 Recap: From Chadwick Boseman’s Take on Star-Lord to Thanos’ Return, 9 Plot Twists That Happened in Disney+ Animated Series!

With so many major events taking place in this one episode, we will be exploring 11 spoilers from the third episode of Marvel's What If…?

Iron Man’s Death

In a scene from Iron Man 2, we see Nick Fury and Black Widow visit Tony Stark in the donut shop where he is hanging out. While injecting him with the cure, Tony abruptly dies with the entire blame going towards Natasha.

Natasha’s Arrest

Being framed for Tony’s murder Natasha is taken in but then told to escape by Fury because he feels there is a grander conspiracy at play here. While being taken to Alexander Pierce, Natasha escapes from the truck and gets set on Fury’s mission.

Finding Betty Ross

We are then transported to the events of The Incredible Hulk where we see Natasha visit Betty Ross. They are in the same campus where Hulk causes chaos and Natasha asks her for her help. It is then revealed that there was a projectile in the injection which killed Tony and not the serum.

Thor’s Death

While Thor is fighting off SHIELD agents in order to get back his hammer, Clint Barton takes aim at him but is ordered to hold off from firing by Fury. Clint’s fingers slip and he ends up killing Thor with his arrow. Barton is then arrested for questioning while denying the claims that he killed Thor.

Hulk’s Death

Natasha then finds Bruce Banner hiding in a cupboard and tells him to escape with her because his life is at stake. Being ambushed by Thunderbolt Ross, Banner is shot which results in him turning into the Hulk. While the fight at the campus is going down, Hulk starts bloating up which results in him exploding and dying.

Hawkeye’s Death

While in custody, Barton can be seen in a cell sulking. He is approached by Fury who asks him why he ended up shooting. On not replying Fury checks up on him and Barton can be seen dead. Fury then realises that there is someone taking out everyone who were involved in his Avenger’s initiative.

Loki Arrives

Loki arrives on Earth to exact vengeance for the death of his brother. Fury reveals that someone is taking out his agents quietly and cracks a deal with Loki. The deal asks Fury to bring whoever killed Thor to Loki until the next sunrise or Earth will be destroyed.

Natasha’s Death

While trying to get into the Avenger’s initiative files, Natasha is greeted by a visitor who beats her down. Natasha is quickly able to contact Fury and leaves her a voice message saying that “it’s all about hope”. This gives Fury an idea of what’s happening and he pays a visit to Loki.

The Killer's Identity

Fury then visits the grave of Hope Van Dyne and is greeted by a maniacal Hank Pym in a Yellowjacket suit. It is then revealed that Hank is taking out every Avenger initiate to cause Fury pain because he took in Hope and sent her on SHIELD missions which resulted in her death. Fury and Hank have a brief skirmish but its Loki who is fighting Hank as he assumes the form of Fury.

Loki Takes Over Earth

After his fight with Hank, Loki takes over Earth and becomes its self-proclaimed leader. Fury can be seen mourning the death of his heroes along with Agent Coulson.

Return of The Captains

In the end Fury can be seen visiting the location where Steve Rogers is frozen. As we see a brief glimpse of Captain America’s shield, voice comes from Fury's behind saying “So where is the fight?. It's revealed to be Captain Marvel and then the episode ends.

Marvel's What If…? streams every Wednesday at 12:30pm on Disney+ Hotstar.

