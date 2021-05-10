Jason Statham's latest action starrer Wrath Of Man, has opened to $8.1 million collections since its US release on Friday. It would be still a while before the film hits screens in India, given the grim Covid pandemic situation here. Meanwhile, the modest three-day collection has been enough for the Guy Ritchie directorial to top the box office charts for the May7-9 weekend in the US. Wrath of Man Review: Guy Ritchie’s Action Thriller Starring Jason Statham Receives Less ‘Wrath’ From the Critics!

The Hollywood trade considers the opening of Statham's film a cautious start, expecting things will improve. The US exhibition sector was hoping for a typically huge first release for the summer with Marvel's "Black Widow". According to variety.com, the Scarlett Johansson superhero adventure, originally scheduled for May 7, will now release on July 9. Spider-Man Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrents For Free Download & Watch Online: Tom Holland’s Film After Avengers Endgame Faces Wrath of Piracy.

The sci-fi monster action thriller "Godzilla Vs. Kong" has been the big earner of 2021 so far. The film has earned $93 million so far, said a report in forbes.com. "Black Widow" apart, other talked-about Hollywood releases lined up for summer 2021 include "Fast & Furious 9", "Cruella", "A Quiet Place Part II", "In The Heights", and "The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife".

