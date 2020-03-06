I Love Me Song: Demi Lovato's New 'Self-Love' Track Has a Deeply Personal Video Referencing Her Drug Overdose and Camp Rock Past (Watch Video)

Demi Lovato's New Music Video (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Demi Lovato)

Demi Lovato had earlier announced that she will be dropping the music video of her new song "I Love Me" will be dropping on March 6 and it finally has. The song is a gorgeous number on 'self-love' and also echoes a lot of Lovato's personal struggles and triumphs. Lovato has been through a lot what with suffering drug overdose merely two years ago. The songstress is in a much better place now and has started off 2020 on a great note. From singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2020 to debuting her song "Anyone", Lovato is back and how. Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Debuts her New Song 'Anyone' and Fans are Hailing her Comeback.

The singer looks gorgeous in the new music video where she hints at some of her biggest personal moments including the drug overdose and is seen extending a hand to someone being taken in an ambulance. Not just this, Demi also references Jonas Brothers in the video. In one of the scenes where we see three men walking off in suits that remind a hell lot of the band and is one of the portions that Lovato refers to her past. The song is sure going to be a hit as her gorgeous vocals and even more, amazing lyrics make it a perfect track.

Check Out the Music Video Here:

The songstress recently also appeared on The Ellen Show and spoke about why she believes in the lyrics of "I Love Me". Lovato said, "We are good by ourselves. We don’t need a partner, we don’t need substances. We’re good.”Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato’s 'Decade Old' Wish of Singing the National Anthem Comes True, Songstress Nails Her Performance.

Fans of Lovato are all over Twitter going gaga over her new song and are loving the new music video. A user on Twitter wrote, "Can’t stop rewatching. And the references. I’m so sad, yet happy." Check out the new video and tell us how you find the song in comments below.