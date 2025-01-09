Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come onboard for the short film Anuja as an executive producer. The film, which won the live-action short award at the 2024 HollyShorts Film Festival, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Academy Awards in the live-action short film category, reports Variety. The film is directed by Adam J Graves, and produced by Suchitra Mattai. It centres on the 9-year-old titular character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. ‘Anuja’ Shortlisted for Oscars 2025: Cast, Plot, IMDb Rating – All You Need To Know About Guneet Monga’s Film.

As per Variety, the narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family. Priyanka said in a statement, “This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present. Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project”. Guneet Monga’s ‘Anuja’ Shortlisted for Oscars 2025.

Watch 'Anuja' Trailer:

The film was produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by Mira Nair’s family supporting street and working children, alongside Shine Global, which is known for Academy Award-winning films War/Dance (2007) and Inocente (2012), and Krushan Naik Films. Mindy Kaling is one of the producers on the film. Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor has also boarded Anuja as an executive producer.

Lead actor Sajda Pathan brings authenticity to the role, drawing from her personal experiences of surviving on the streets of old Delhi with her sister before finding support through the Salaam Baalak Trust. Mattai said, “Priyanka’s faith in the power of Anuja’s story means a lot to us, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her join our team”.

