Guneet Monga, renowned for her 2023 Academy Award-winning documentary short The Elephant Whisperers, has brought hope and pride to Indian cinema yet again. Her latest project, Anuja, where she serves as the executive producer, has been shortlisted for the Oscars 2025 in the Best Live-Action Short Film category. This marks Guneet’s third nomination at the Academy Awards, with her previous accolades including Period: End of Sentence. Oscars 2025: Guneet Monga’s ’Anuja’ Shortlisted for Best Live-Action Short Film, India’s New Hope After ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Exit.

‘Anuja’ Shortlisted for Oscars 2025

Out of 180 qualifying entries, Anuja stands among the 15 shortlisted films vying for the prestigious honor. Directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, and co-produced by Hollywood star and writer Mindy Kaling. Speaking about the project, Guneet Monga shared, “Anuja is a deeply personal story of two sisters navigating through life, celebrating the unwavering hope and resilience of the human spirit… This is a humbling recognition of the team’s dedication and to the strength of this moving story.” Let’s take a look at some of the key details of Anuja that has been shortlisted for Oscars 2025.

‘Anuja’ Shortlisted in the Best Live-Action Short Film Category

Cast of ‘Anuja’

Set in New Delhi, the film stars Sajda Pathan as Anuja and Ananya Shanbhag as Palak. The cast also includes Nagesh Bhonsle, Gulshan Walia, Sushil Parwana, Sunita Bhadauria, Rudolfo Rajeev Hubert, Jugal Kishore and Pankaj Gupta.

Plot of ‘Anuja’

According to the official synopsis, “When a precocious nine-year-old girl who works in a back-alley garment factory is offered a rare chance to attend boarding school, she faces a choice that will determine the fate of her future and her family.”

IMDb Rating of ‘Anuja’

The film boasts an impressive 8.7/10 rating on IMDb.

Anuja was released in June 2024 in the United States and is a collaboration between Shine Global, Graves Films, and Krushan Naik Films.

