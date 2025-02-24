Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia approached Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Monday to record their statements in connection with the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy.

The two were summoned following their involvement in allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions on the publicly accessible YouTube show, 'India's Got Latent' show.

"Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia contacted Maharashtra Cyber Cell officials. Both told the officials that they wanted to record their statements. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has sent summons to both of them to record their statements today" as per the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Also, an FIR was filed against Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and all other individuals associated with 'India's Got Latent' show.

According to Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General, Maharashtra Cyber Cell, 42 individuals, including artists, producers, and influencers, have been summoned for questioning in connection with the matter so far. Statements have already been recorded from key figures, including Devesh Dixit and Raghu Ram.

'India's Got Latent' became controversial following podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's guest appearance.

Allahbadia's question to a contestant, asking, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" sparked widespread outrage, leading to a formal complaint being filed against Allahbadia, Raina, comedian Apoorva Makhija, and the show's organisers.

On February 18, the Supreme Court weighed in on the matter, strongly condemning Allahbadia's remarks. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh described the comments as "dirty and perverted," adding that such behaviour must be unequivocally condemned.

The episodes of 'India's Got Latent' have been removed by host, Samay Raina. (ANI)

