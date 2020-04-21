James McAvoy Birthday: From Split to X-Men - Here Are 5 Best Films Of the Scottish Actor 

James McAvoy Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

James McAvoy is easily one of the most talented Hollywood actors today. The actor has managed to transition from pulling off roles in superhero films to psychological superhero thrillers like the Split series or romantic war dramas like Atonement. Among the many amazing roles that McAvoy has played over sithe years, one of the dearest ones from his early acting days will remain Mr Tumnus, in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The actor also made sure to grab everyone's attention with his fine performance in The Last King of Scotland. James McAvoy to Make His US Stage Debut with the Play 'Cyrano De Bergerac'.

As James McAvoy celebrates his birthday on April 21 and turns 41, we look at some of his best films till now. The actor in 2006 won the first ever Rising star award introduced by BAFTA in 2006. There's no better a fitting actor than him who could have fit this category and over the years, McAvoy has just shown that. While he enjoys a significant level of attention, mainly for his performances as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, we look at his other amazing works too.

1. Split

In M Night Shyamalan's Split, McAvoy was a revelation of sorts. The film revolving around the idea that split personalities within a single person may indeed operate as different people entirely has one of James' finest performances. The film had his character Kevin Wendell consist of 24 personalities and with each quirk different than the other, McAvoy was a dream to watch.

2. Atonement

This is one of those tragic love stories that leaves you touched. The film starred him alongside Keira Knightley. McAvoy and Knightley truly established themselves with the central performances in this heartbreaking film.

3. Wanted

This seemed to be an unlikely choice for McAvoy but interestingly is also one of those amazing films that his finest performance. Wanted is highly stylized that also has some amazing performance by the supporting cast including the likes of Angelina Jolie, Terence Stamp, and Morgan Freeman and is an absolutely amazing thriller.

4. X-Men Franchise

In 2011, McAvoy played Professor Charles Xavier in the superhero film X-Men: First Class, a role he reprised in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018) and Dark Phoenix (2019). After Patrick Stewart's amazing act as Professor X in other X-Men films, McAvoy certainly took everyone by surprise.

5. Atomic Blonde

Director David Leitch may be known for his John Wick films but Atomic Blonde starring McAvoy and Charlize Theron is also one of his best films. James essayed the role of British Station Chief David Parzival. If you haven't watched this one yet, it's one of those amazing action pieces. Oscars 2019: James McAvoy's Shirt is Covered in Autographs for Charity.

If you haven't watched these James McAvoy films yet, they should be on your list to check out his amazing performances. Tell us your favourite James McAvoy film in comments below.