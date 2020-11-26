Jassie Gill is one of the most celebrated singers in the showbiz. Not just this, he is also an actor as well as someone who always nails each time in the fashion department. Quite a package ha! He made his Punjabi film debut in the year 2014 and stepped into Bollywood by starring opposite Sonakshi Sinha in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018). And as Jassie turns a year older on November 26, 2020, we definitely don’t want to miss this chance and so, here are some of his best Punjabi songs. Gill is known for his typical as well as peppy Punjabi numbers that will make you crazy. B Praak to Present Fusion of Punjabi-Maharashtrian Music, Jassie Gill, Jazzy B, Shirley Setia and Akhil Sachdeva to Also Perform At The Music Gala.

Just as cute as his personality, Jassie's songs are also the same and we bet you’ll be tempted to add them to your playlist once you listen to it. Right from 'Nikle Currant' featuring Neha Kakkar, 'Keh Gayi Sorry' opposite Shehnaaz Gill to the sentimental track 'Dil Tutda', here are a few melodies of the one and only supremely talented Jassie Gill. Keh Gayi Sorry: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Heartbreaking Melody Gets a Thumbs Up From Fans (Read Tweets).

'Nikle Currant'

The first on the list is 'Nikle Currant' that saw the collaboration of Jassie and Neha. The two literally will set your screen on fire with their superb chemistry. This also happens to be Jassie’s most popular song. Watch!

'Bapu Zimidar'

Up next, is quite a typical Punjabi melody by Jassie Gill that every teenager would connect to. This song has been so famous that many Indian cricketers have also grooved on it at various events.

'Keh Gayi Sorry'

Featuring Jassie and Shehnaaz, this track can be termed as the best collab ever. The melody is heartbreaking and perfect for the ones who are going through rejection in their love life. Check it out.

'Guitar Sikda'

In this song, we get to see a cute college romance between Jassie and his love interest. Gill plays the role of a guitarist in the track and his antics is bound to impress. Listen to this if you love soothing numbers!

'Nakhre'

Fast and a foot-tapping track, 'Nakhre' will mesmerise you with Jassie’s charm and vocals. The best about it is the lyrics which are fun. This song will surely make you dance your heart at a party.

'Dil Tutda'

We all love breakup songs right? Here is one from Jassie Gill. Right from the lyrics to even the background score all blend it perfectly well. You will feel bad for the singer after watching this.

That’s it, guys! These are some of the top songs sung by Jassie Gill. Each and every track mentioned above has a different flavour to it which shows the versatility of the singer. Happy 32nd birthday to the fabulous star. Stay tuned!

