B Praak to Present Fusion of Punjabi-Maharashtrian Music, Jassie Gill, Jazzy B, Shirley Setia and Akhil Sachdeva to Also Perform At The Music Gala

B Praak (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Popular Punjabi singer B Praak is all set to perform in Pune where he will be seen creating a new act consisting of Punjabi music with Maharashtrian Nashik Dhol. "I have got a mix of Nashik Dhol and Punjabi Music creating an all-new track to give it an unusual and quirky touch," B Praak said. Filhall Song: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's Chemistry Stands out in this B Praak's Melodious Track (Watch Video).

B Praak will perform at a live concert named "Crossblade" in the city. Jassie Gill, Jazzy B, Parmish Varma, Babbal Rai, Dhwani Bhanushali, Shirley Setia, Manj Musik, Millind Gaba and Akhil Sachdeva will also perform at the music gala, which will be held from February 29 to March 1. Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu Dassani Recreates Maine Pyaar Kiya Scene With Shirley Setia on Film's 30th Anniversary.

The festival is presented by Gaana.