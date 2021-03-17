Actor Jisshu Sengupta said his autobiography Abahaman: My Journey So Far would help those who are trying to make a mark in the film industry. The 44-year-old actor also reveals what prompted him to come up with his autobiography, which will release in 2022. "Last year, the entire world went through lot of emotions. I was at home, spending time with my family, but I also spent a lot of time with myself, which I don't get time for otherwise. I was seeing people around me and they were going through so much anxiety and negative thoughts. I was thinking that you don't know about the future, you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. What we went through last year with the pandemic is still going on. I think it was the right time to talk about it," he told IANS. Jisshu Sengupta on Nepotism in Film Industry: ‘It Was Always There, It Will Be There’.

Teasing the idea of a sequel to his book, he added: "There are many problems I have faced through my career and it might help people in the industry who are trying to make a mark. If it helps even one person who reads my book, I think I have done my job. That's why the book's name is Abahaman, which in Bangla means 'continuously flowing'. It says 'journey so far'. So, it is about my journey till now. Probably in the next 10 years there might be a second version." Sadak 2: Jisshu Sengupta Shares Experience of Working with Sanjay Dutt in Mahesh Bhatt Directorial.

The actor started his career with television and eventually ventured into films. Many of his Bangla films have won critical and commercial acclaim, before he ventured Bollywood and the OTT space. Jisshu recalled being called 'Unlucky' before he made a name for himself.

"I have 23 long years of career. I started my career with television and came into films and was labelled an unlucky actor. I then became and actor, went on to become a hero and then started working in Indian cinema in different languages. It's a huge journey till date. There are lots of ups and down I have gone through. Whenever I speak to the next generation, they always ask me how I did this and what my inspiration was. I have said things in a few interviews but not in details. That is what people will like about this autobiography," he said.

The book's title is that of his acclaimed film Abahaman, which was directed by acclaimed director Rituparno Ghosh. Is there a connection between his autobiography and the movie? "There is no connection with the film, but yes there is a connection with the name and, of course, Rituporno Ghosh. The name suggests that life is continuously flowing. Change is the only constant. I thought this name would be apt for the book," he said.

