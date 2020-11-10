Johnny Depp informed his fans that he was asked to resign from the cast of Fantastic Beasts 3 and that he has obliged. The decision was made by the studio after the actor lost the libel case against a UK tabloid that called him 'wife-beater'. The actor has been embroiled in a legal tussle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Both the parties have accused each other of domestic violence. While there has been no update about Heard's time on DCEU, as of now she continues playing Mera, Depp was asked to hang up his shoes as Grindelwald from the Harry Potter spin-off films. Johnny Depp Asked By Warner Bros To Resign From Fantastic Beasts 3 After He Loses Libel Case In London, Actor Releases Statement (View Post).

But, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will be paid his salary for Fantastic Beasts 3 despite his exit. As per the report, the studio is obliged to pay if the actor performs in any capacity for the film. While the trial was on, the shooting for the film began on September 20. There was no morality clause in Depp's contract, which waives the fee if the artist behaves against written values. Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against a Tabloid That Tagged Him a ‘Wife Beater’, Court Says Accusations Were ‘Substantially True’.

Check Out Depp's Statement On Leaving Fantastic Beasts Here:

Now, the film has been delayed to 2022. Directed by David Yates and written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, Fantastic Beasts 3 stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller and Jude Law. The release date for the film is set for summer 2022.

