Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Speak About Racism and Privilege in an Instagram Interaction, the Singer Admits to Feeling 'Shame' Over George Floyd's Death (Watch Video)

Justin and Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Not coronavirus but protects over the death of George Floyd have resulted in a few cities in US being put on curfew. After a few protests took a violent turn on the May 31 weekend, according to CNN, 40 cities imposed curfews. Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when George Floyd, a 46-years-old African American man, died under the police custody in Minneapolis. Not just citizens but Hollywood celebrities too took to the streets to protest against racism and to call for justice for George Floyd. Artists such as Ariana Grande, Halsey, Jamie Foxx, John Cusack were seen attending the protests. Recently, in an Instagram interaction, Justin Bieber spoke about Floyd's death. Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, Michael B Jordan and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US .

The "Sorry" singer speaking to CNN commentator and activist Angela Rye said, "I’ve been feeling shame in the sense of like, why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes. Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that." The video of this interaction was shared by Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber on Instagram. Justin and Hailey spoke about privilege and their conversation was loved by fans who called it meaningful. Commenting on the same, a user wrote, "Thank you for using your big platforms to educate not only yourselves, but other people too! this is so important, everyone needs to watch and listen to this." George Floyd Death: Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Zoe Kravitz, Viola Davis and Other Celebs Voice their Anger Over the Horrific Incident.

Check Out the Video Here:

Sharing the video, Hailey captioned it beautifully talking about never truly understanding what it means to be privileged. She wrote, "This week we had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with @AngelaRye. As a white woman, I know I am privileged, and I didn’t always understand what that really meant. I will never understand what it’s like to be racially profiled and targeted and wake up everyday uncertain if I could lose my life because of the color of my skin."