Chinese singer-songwriter and K-Pop sensation Jackson Wang enjoys a huge fan base in India. The GOT7 member, now a global music sensation, reportedly planned to visit the country this year. In Februaray 2025, Elle had reported that Jackson Wang planned to visit India in May for a collaboration with an Indian artiste, a dream come true for many. However, there were no confirmations regarding this. The rapper had earlier performed at Lollapalooza India 2023 in Mumbai. As we await his return, here's some good news. Wang who dropped a song with Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh titled "BUCK" in May is finally coming bak to the country to promote his upcoming album Jackson Wang Performs in India at Lollapalooza for the First Time and the Crowd’s Energy Is Incredible! (Watch Video).

Jackson Wang To Visit India To Promote ‘Magic Man 2’?

According to a report in India Today, Jackson Wang will soon be arriving in India for a week long visit to promote his upcoming album "Magic Man 2". According to sources close to the development, the multifaceted artiste will land in Mumbai on June 10, 2025, to not just promote his upcoming album, but also promote his latest single "BUCK", in which he joined hands with India's pride Diljit Dosanjh. He will also be promoting his latest track "Hate to Love", which dropped today (June 6).

"He's been waiting to come back to India for a long time. This time, the visit is going to be more personal. Jackson wants to connect with his Indian fans at a deeper level. His schedule is hectic, but he's adamant on embracing Indian culture and warmth in full swing," the source revealed. Hrithik Roshan Pens Adorable Note For K-Pop Star Jackson Wang, Says 'Such a Kind Hearted Rock Star'.

Check Out the Music Video of Jackson Wang’s Latest Song ‘Hate To Love’:

Jackson Wang is a Chinese singer songwriter, music producer and entrepreneur. He currently releases music both as a solo artiste and as a member of the popular K-Pop group GOT7. Jackson was a junior-level Olympic fencer before moving to South Korea for work. He established his own label in 2017 named Team Wang. Not just music, Wang is also a popular face in the fashion industry and is the China brand ambassador for luxury fashion brand Fendi.

