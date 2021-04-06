Brightening up our Tuesday afternoon, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second son early this year, flaunted her stunning tanned skin on social media by sharing her pre-workout selfies. The ace actor took to her Instagram handle and shared her no makeup, tanned up selfies, as she geared up for a workout session. She captioned the post as, "I need a tan. Ok going to workout now." Holi 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Everyone With This Adorable Post!

In the pictures, Kareena could be seen dressed in a black coloured tank top. While the first image showed her letting her hair down and keeping it natural, in the second one she could be seen with her hair tied up in a bun, as she posed with her signature pout. The post from the 40-year-old actor garnered more than two lakh likes within a couple of hours. Randhir Kapoor Accidently Posts a Picture of Kareena Kapoor – Saif Ali Khan’s Baby Boy.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was Angrezi Medium, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.