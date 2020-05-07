Katy Perry Announces Her Upcoming Single Titled 'Daisies' to Be Out on May 15

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katy Perry may have missed out on making a statement at the MET Gala this year given that it was cancelled due to coronavirus, but the songstress is making sure to show off her avant-garde style through American Idol. The popular show recently shot its episodes from home and for the same, a pregnant Katy Perry was seen dressed up as huge roll of toilet paper and prior to that, also a hand-sanitiser bottle. Looks like Katy has been spending her quarantine time well given that the "Roar" singer has always been working on music along with judging the show. Katy Perry Dresses Up as a Giant Bottle of Hand Sanitiser to Promote At-Home Episodes of American Idol (View Pics).

Perry dropped a good news for her fans on Thursday, May 7 as she tweeted about her upcoming single. Given the quarantine time, it has been difficult for everyone and music has certainly been a healer amongst it all. Taking to Twitter, Katy revealed that this is the first single from her upcoming album, tentatively known as #KP5. Her new single is titled "Daisies" and Perry looks beyond gorgeous on its cover. Sharing the news, she wrote, "The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 Blossom. THE MUSIC MUST GO ON."Katy Perry to Name Her Daughter After Late Grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson.

Check Out Her Tweet Here:

🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼 THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t.co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020

The singer is currently pregnant with her first child with beau Orlando Bloom. Katy announced the big news in early March with a special music video titled "Never Worn White" in which she cradled her baby bump. "Never Worn White" was the last song that Perry dropped and we bet fans are now excited for her upcoming album's first single. Stay tuned for an update on the song as it comes out on May 15.