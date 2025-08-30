The episode of KBC 17 was indeed special. The Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team shared how this sport which is played in India since the British era, has never received the popularity and support that cricket or field hockey enjoys. However, by winning the bronze at the Asia Cup and they proved that with better support from the government and the people, they can even win gold. Their participation and performance on KBC 17 impressed Amitabh Bachchan and viewers alike. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Will Honour National Sports Day With Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team; Big B Will Praise Their Historic IIHF Asia Cup Win (Watch Promo)

Women’s Ice Hockey Team Wins INR 12.5 Lakh

The team confidently answered every question posed by Amitabh Bachchan. Starting from the sixth question, they played brilliantly, but at the 13th question for INR 25 lakh, they chose to quit, taking home INR 12.50 lakh. At the INR 3 lakh question, they used their first lifeline, Audience Poll. One of the most notable moments was the 10th question for INR 5 lakh. Question was: What inspired the shape of Dubai’s iconic hotel Burj Al Arab?

Options: A) Palm Leaf B) Falcon’s Wings C) Sail of a Ship D) Sand Dunes. They chose option C) Sail of a Ship without using any lifeline and the answer was correct.

Quits at INR 25 Lakh Question

At the 11th question, they got stuck but used the lifeline "Audience Poll" to answer correctly. For the 12th question, they used the "50-50" lifeline and successfully won INR12.50 lakh. However, they chose to quit at the 13th question for INR 25 lakh. Question was: The spacecraft carrying Group Captain Shubhashu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew landed off the coast of which U.S. city in July 2025?

Options: A) Baltimore B) San Diego C) Houston D) Cape Canaveral. They wasn’t sure and decided to quit the game at this question. The correct answer was B) San Diego. The Indian women’s ice hockey team donated their winnings to the Ice Hockey Association. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Do You Know the Answer to This INR 50 Lakh Question? Bihar’s Mithilesh Kumar Takes Home INR 25 Lakh After Heartwarming Journey (Watch Promo)

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Watch 'KBC 17'

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can stream the episodes anytime on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2025 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).