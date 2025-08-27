Kaun Banega Crorepati’s seventeenth season continues to inspire millions across India by showcasing not just a battle of knowledge, but real stories of courage, sacrifice, and dreams. Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the show once again became a platform where ordinary individuals share their extraordinary journeys. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Bihar’s Mithilesh Kumar Wins INR 25 Lakh After Heartwarming Journey, Prepares for INR 50 Lakh Question – Will He Fulfill His Brother’s Dream? (Watch Promo)

Mithilesh Kumar’s Inspiring Journey

In the latest episode, viewers were introduced to Mithilesh Kumar from Nawada, Bihar, a contestant whose heartwarming and emotional story deeply moved everyone, including Amitabh Bachchan himself. Having lost both his parents at a young age, Mithilesh took on the responsibility of raising his nine-year-old brother. “He dreams of studying in an English-medium school, but for me, who struggles to make ends meet, this feels very difficult to achieve,” Mithilesh shared with teary eyes during the episode.

Big B Invites Mithilesh Kumar

Despite the challenges, Mithilesh’s determination and courage shone through as he played brilliantly on the hot seat. He went on to win INR 25 lakh, a life-changing amount for his family. The audience erupted in applause, and Big B gave him a standing ovation, praising his resilience and selflessness. In a touching gesture, Amitabh Bachchan was so impressed by Mithilesh’s journey that he personally invited him and his younger brother to his home and encourage the young boy’s education. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Bihar’s Mithilesh Wins Fastest Finger First, Shares Heartwarming Story of Caring for Younger Brother and Dreams of English-Medium Education (Watch Promo)

What Was the Question

The episode’s big moment came when Mithilesh faced the INR 50 lakh question: “What city appears in the name of the architect credited with designing the Red Fort of Delhi?”

The options were: A) Istanbul B) Herat C) Lahore D) Mashhad. The correct answer was C) Lahore.

Mithilesh Kumar Quits, Wins INR 25 Lakh

Mithilesh used his final lifeline, 50-50 which left two options: C) Lahore and A) Istanbul. Still unsure, he made the wise decision to quit the game, securing his grand prize of INR 25 lakh instead of risking it all. Amitabh Bachchan lauded his smart gameplay and inspiring spirit, saying, “Your intelligence and dedication are a lesson for many. You didn’t just play the game, you showed what true courage is.” ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Amitabh Bachchan Describes Show As ‘Poetic Symposium’ Amid Hectic 'KBC' Schedule.

Watch 'KBC 17'

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can stream the episodes anytime on the Sony LIV app.

