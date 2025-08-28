Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 celebrated National Sports Day with a special episode that welcomed the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team to its iconic stage. The team, which recently made history by winning a bronze medal at the IIHF Asia Cup, shared their powerful story of perseverance and passion. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Bihar’s Mithilesh Kumar Wins INR 25 Lakh After Heartwarming Journey, Prepares for INR 50 Lakh Question – Will He Fulfill His Brother’s Dream? (Watch Promo)

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

‘KBC 17’ Honors Women’s Ice Hockey Heroes

During the episode, the players spoke about the challenges they faced training in Ladakh’s harsh conditions with limited resources, yet never giving up on their dream to represent India. Their story of determination moved audiences and host Amitabh Bachchan alike.

Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Women’s Ice Hockey Team

“In a beautiful place like Ladakh, to pursue a sport like ice hockey comes with its own challenges. But when women make a resolve, they go all the way to achieve it. You have come here as champions, what a proud moment for all of us,” Big B said, applauding their efforts. The veteran actor further added, “It is not easy to choose a sport like ice hockey in a beautiful but difficult area like Ladakh. But women never stop until they have decided to do something. It is a proud moment for us that you have all come here as champions.” ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Do You Know the Answer to This INR 50 Lakh Question? Bihar’s Mithilesh Kumar Takes Home INR 25 Lakh After Heartwarming Journey (Watch Promo)

Watch 'KBC 17'

KBC 17 premiered on August 11, has already celebrated its first crorepati of the season and continues to bring heartwarming and inspiring stories to viewers, blending knowledge, emotions, and entertainment. This special episode aired on Friday, honouring the spirit of sportsmanship and the rise of women’s ice hockey in India. KBC 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 10:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).