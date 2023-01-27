Lee Jun Ho has a perfect face. Be it his performances as a musician or his acting stints, that face can brake into as many emotions as possible. There's a certain innocence in his face which is subtle yet very effective. That's why he can easily be a cheeky executive in Good Manager or a troubled King in The Red Sleeve. Apart from being hugely gorgeous and extremely talented, we feel Lee Jun Ho also personifies our 'type'. The man of our dreams, someone we would like to call ours should look like him. 2022 Asia Artist Awards: From NewJeans, 2PM’s Lee Junho to Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri and More; Here Is the Full List of Winners.

To prove our point, we stalked Lee Jun Ho's Instagram posts and picked up five pictures that perfectly define our type. Here they are:

The sexy nerd

The 'can take him to parents' kinda boy

The heartbreaker

Effortlessly HAWT!

The indifference

Lee Jun Ho can fit any of the criteria that we have for the man of our dreams. He is goofy, smart, cute and damn good-looking. But then not all dreams come true, right?

