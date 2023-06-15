Don't we just love this week in June? Two of the most anticipated Korean dramas will stream this week and we are super glad. What's interesting about this clash is both are romantic series and yet they are completely different from each other. The dramas are See You In My 19th Life and King The Land. The former is a reincarnation romance with dollops of despair, sweetness and perhaps also heartbreak. King The Land on the other hand is a romantic comedy that will have some OTT scenes and grand gestures. From Bloodhounds to King The Land, 5 K-Dramas to Debut In June and Where To Watch Them Online

Now that we have your attention, we are sure you would like to know where to watch them. Let us tell you all that here.

See You In My 19th Life

June 17, Netflix

Starring Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, See You In My 19th Life will have a girl who reincarnates and remembers all her lives. In her 18th life, she meets a guy she really wants to meet again. She does and that's where a few complications arise.

Ban Ji-eum boleh menjelma semula tanpa henti. Tapi apabila hayatnya yang ke-18 dipendekkan, dedikasikan kehidupan seterusnya untuk mencari cinta zaman kecilnya yang kini sudah dewasa . "See You In My 19th Life" lakonan #ShinHyeSun & #AhnBoHyun akan datang di @NetflixMY 17 Jun ini pic.twitter.com/nVDDEHqvL7 — Kmania (@kmaniamy) June 15, 2023

King The Land

June 17, Netflix

Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah are part of this enemies-to-lovers kdrama series and have contrasting personalities. But we all know opposites attract so, they will get drawn to each other and eventually, become a couple. 5 Pics of 2PM's Lee Jun Ho That Prove He Is Totally Our Type!.

SEATED. Lee Jun-ho and Lim Yoon-a’s reign starts when King the Land arrives on June 17 🤴🏻👸🏻#KingTheLand #LeeJunHo #LimYoonA pic.twitter.com/BB9RUfkuUV — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) June 6, 2023

Since both these dramas are streaming on the same day, we are kind of confused which one to view first. What would be your choice?

