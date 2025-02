Jisoo, member of all girls superband Blackpink and Doom at Your Service actor Seo In-guk will be seen starring in the new Korean romantic comedy series, which is currently titled as Boyfriend on Demand from streaming giant Netflix The high-concept drama centers on an overworked webtoon producer who discovers romance through a subscription-based virtual reality dating program. ‘I Love This Series for Not Getting Too Serious’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Opens Up About Her New Zombie Rom-Com K-Drama ‘Newtopia’.

Jisoo will portray Seo Mi-rae, a career-focused creative whose love life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a “Monthly Boyfriend” device that allows her to date seemingly perfect virtual suitors, reports variety.com. Seo In-guk is set to play Park Kyeong-nam, a rival webtoon producer whose frosty exterior masks hidden depths. His character’s complex dynamic with Mi-rae promises to add tension to the workplace romance narrative. At the helm is director Kim Jung-sik, known for his deft touch with in series like comedy-drama Work Later, Drink Now and comedy-romance No Gain No Love.

‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Announcement:

연애도 구독이 되나요? ㄴ네 됩니다 현생에 지친 웹툰 PD 미래, 가상 세계에서 연애를 구독하다. 로망 실현 로맨틱 코미디 <월간남친>, 지수 서인국 캐스팅 확정. 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/BwZTqMdvWN — Netflix Korea|넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) February 20, 2025

The director’s track record suggests the show will balance its high-tech premise with grounded emotional storytelling. The series continues Netflix’s investment in Korean content, following the streamer’s string of hits in the romance genre. Earlier this month, Netflix unveiled its 2025 slate. The series marks Jisoo’s latest acting venture following her success in “Snowdrop” and her new series Newtopia, which debuted in February and follows a couple’s journey to reunite amid a zombie outbreak in Seoul. In Newtopia, Park Jeon-min plays Lee Jae-yoon, a man completing his mandatory military service, while Jisoo takes on the role of Kang Young-joo, his girlfriend navigating early career challenges. ‘Newtopia’ Review: Critics Give Thumbs Up to Jisoo and Park Jeong-Min’s Humorous Korean Zombie Thriller.

In January, Jisoo signed a global label deal with Warner Records for her solo music releases ahead of the February 14 release of her debut solo mini album, “Amortage”. Talking about Blackpink the South Korean girl group is formed by YG Entertainment. The group is composed of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. Regarded by various publications as the "biggest girl group in the world".

