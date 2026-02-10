The highly anticipated Telugu comedy-drama Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty, is officially moving to digital streaming. Following a commercially successful theatrical run that began during the 2026 Sankranthi festive season, the film has secured its spot on a major global platform. Fans who missed the theatrical experience can now watch the rural entertainer from the comfort of their homes starting this week. ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ X Review: Naveen Polishetty Is a Complete One-Man Show in This Telugu Festive Entertainer That Keeps You Hooked, Say Netizens.

‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ OTT Release Update

Netflix has officially confirmed that it will host the digital premiere of Anaganaga Oka Raju. The film is scheduled to begin streaming on February 11, 2026. To cater to a broader audience across India and the globe, the streaming giant will release the movie in multiple languages. In addition to the original Telugu version, viewers will have access to dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’:

‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ Box Office Performance

Released in cinemas on January 14, 2026, the film faced stiff competition from other major festive releases. However, it emerged as a significant box office hit, eventually crossing the ₹100 crore mark in worldwide gross collections.

The movie’s success is largely attributed to Naveen Polishetty’s signature comic timing and the relatable, light-hearted narrative. Critics and audiences alike praised the film for its blend of humour and emotional resonance, solidifying Polishetty's reputation as a reliable leading man in the Telugu film industry.

‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ Plot and Cast

Directed by Maari and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the story revolves around Raju (Naveen Polishetty), a charming yet street-smart man from the village of Gaurapuram. In a quest to regain his family's lost status, he hatches "Operation Charulatha" to win the heart of a wealthy landlord's daughter, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary. ‘Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’ X Review: ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja’s Romantic Comedy Fumbles Due to Dull Storyline and Forced Humour, Say Netizens.

The plot takes a sharp, comedic turn when Raju realises that his new family’s wealth might not be exactly what it appeared to be. The film also features strong supporting performances from Rao Ramesh, Faria Abdullah and Goparaju Ramana. The technical side of the film is bolstered by Mickey J Meyer’s musical score and J Yuvaraj’s cinematography, which captures the vibrant rural setting.

