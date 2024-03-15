ARMY, here's some exciting news. BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, has dropped the music video for his latest track, 'FRI(END)S', and it's bound to make your heart flutter. The new video delves into V's longing to be with his beloved, Ruby Sear, and his disdain for loneliness and friendzone. Throughout the video, he expresses his desire for Ruby to be by his side and his yearning for unconditional love. Starting with scenes of solitude, the video transitions into a portrayal of V deeply in love, sharing moments like waking up beside Ruby and sharing meals. It's a visual journey that captures the essence of V's emotions and his longing for companionship with her. 'FRI(END) S' Teaser OUT! BTS' V Is a Lonely Soul in the Crowd, Yearning for a Companion; Full Song Releases on March 15 (Watch Video).

Watch 'FRI(END)S' MV:

