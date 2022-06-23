Jung Ho-yeon is an actress who starred in Squid Game and won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series, for playing Kang Sae-byeok. She is also a model who started freelancing in 2010 and did Seoul Fashion Week for two years. Jung Ho-yeon is simply mesmerising on screen in Squid Game, but even more so as a model. Squid Game The Challenge: Netflix To Expand Original Korean Drama Into New Reality Competition Series.

She has striking features and a wide smile that her fans love to see, but what's ironic is she doesn't often show it. Being a model, her pictures on Instagram rarely ever contain her smile and show a more serious side of Jung Ho-yeon. But she can be seen smiling and laughing freely when she is out with friends or on red carpets. Jung Ho-yeon has great taste in fashion and could make wearing even a jute bag look good. To celebrate her fashion sense on her 28th birthday, let's take a look at the 10 times she wowed us with her looks. A very Happy Birthday to Jung Ho-yeon!!

Sequin Queen

Subtle makeup, a beige and red dazzly sequin dress and matching earrings with sleek back hair in waves. She looks red carpet ready!

A Gala Time

Her Met Gala look, with beautiful blue jewellery to go with her blue and black dress that makes her look dangerous and dazzling. Her long wavy hair tied up in a half ponytail, with the rest of it hanging down and black boots to complete her ensemble.

Strike A Pose

That time when she modeled for Vogue magazine, sporting many different looks and looked simply breathtaking.

Disguises But Fashionable

Another time she wore many different and simple looks but still pulled it off so well. Disclaimer: HoYeon Jung Aka Jung Ho-yeon Comes Onboard for Alfonso Cuarón’s Upcoming Thriller Series.

Fashion Baby

When she modeled for Vogue Korea and displayed bold and spectacular looks.

Stylish And Unique!

A casual yet stylish look. Jung Ho-yeon wears a ruffled white shirt and a beige blazer with matching shorts. What a unique outfit!

Simply Exhilarating

Jong Ho-yeon has modeled for Calvin Klein often, here is one of her photoshoots with multiple looks.

How Much More Flawless Can She Be!

It's clear that she can pull off many bold looks flawlessly with this photo shoot for Elle Korea.

Eyeliner So Sharp It Could Cut

Jung Ho-yeon looks like an entirely different person here with all sharp winged eyeliner.

Bedhead Jung Ho-yeon

Another casual fit for another casual day. Is this how she is as a sleepyhead? Because she looks stylish and adorable.

Jung Ho-yeon has been in the modeling industry since 2010 and shows no signs of stopping, clearly wanting to make her mark. She has been named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia, in 2022 and will also play the lead role in the Apple series titled, Disclaimer.

