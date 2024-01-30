Actor Lee Byung Hun's home got hit by burglars. Law enforcement sources told TMZ one of Lee's staff members stopped by his Los Angeles area home last week to find the place ransacked. The thieves smashed a sliding glass door to get inside the house. The incident happened while the Squid Game star was out of town. But it's unclear what, if anything, was stolen and how much those items might be worth. Lee Byung Hun Birthday Special: 5 Best Roles of Our Blues Star That Showcase His Versatile and Emotive Acting Skills.

Police officials say Lee will go through his belongings when he gets home to determine if anything is missing. The law enforcement sources say the police don't believe Lee was targeted here. Instead, police say this appears to be the work of one of the burglary crews robbing wealthy neighbourhoods around Los Angeles.

Lee Byung Hun plays Hwang In-ho, the frontman Man, overseer of the Game in Squid Game, which revolves around a secret contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize.

