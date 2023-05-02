The Tale of Nine Tailed 1938, Love Mate and All That We Loved (Photo credit Twitter)

This week in May will be quite something for Kdrama lovers. A host of shows are making their way to several streaming sites. We have a feeling this will be a good month for some good stories. So we decided we will compile a few of them for you so that you don't miss any of them. Check the list of Korean drama series that are streaming this week. Red Velvet's Joy to Temporarily Pause Activities Due to Poor Health Condition.

Perfect Stranger

Where to watch: Viki

Date: May 1

Perfect Stranger is a fantasy fiction where an anchor played by Kim Dong Wook, while investigating a case from the past, comes across a time traveller played by Jin Ki Joo. How this fateful meeting changes things between the two and for the two.

Love Mate

Date: May 4

Where to watch: Viki

A BL office romance between a stern and strict team leader and a lively intern is everything that we wish to watch. All the kdrama cliches and some men love.

All That We Loved

Date: May 5

Where To Watch: Viki

All That We Loved is a quintessential teen love triangle where two best friends are connected not just by their love for the same girl but kidneys too. The series stars EXO's Sehun as the popular stud of the basketball team.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

Date: May 6

Where To Watch: Viki

Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) and Lee Yun (Kim Bum) return yesteryear with new friends and foes, minus Yi Ah Eum (Jo Bo-ah). Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938: Will Jo Bo-ah Be Part Of Lee Dong Wook-Kim Bum Sequel? Here's What We Know

If you ask us we are excited about all of them. Each one of the kdramas this week broaches a different topic but they are united by one emotion. Romance!

