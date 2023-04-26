K-pop girl group Red Velvet's Joy is taking temporary break from work. Yes, you read that right! On April 26, SM Entertainment made an announcement regarding the Korean singer's hiatus due to health concerns. The agency also shared an official statement over the same. Saint Von Colucci Dies at 22; Actor Suffered From Complications of Surgeries in Trying to Look Like BTS' Jimin.

Joy to Take Break from Work:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)