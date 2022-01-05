In a world where you can be anything, why restrict yourself to being just a glam doll in Bollywood! From the prospect of being a media mogul to emerging victorious at a giant tech conglomerate, and from nursing the ambition of helping the world with an NGO to serving people in the truest sense of the word by exercising diligence, a woman can become everything in this day and age. And who represents the essence of today's woman power better than Harnaaz Sandhu who brought the prestigious crown of Miss Universe back to India after 21 long years.

Sandhu impressed one and all with her stunning presence, her charm as indeed with her incredible ability to think on the feet at Miss Universe 2021 held in Israel. Sandhu has worked in Punjabi films before, but she believes that beauty pageants is all about celebrating beauty with a purpose and it should not be seen as a passport of sorts to enter Bollywood. "It certainly isn't the gateway for a career in Bollywood alone. One can aspire to do so much more. History dictates that the ladies that have been crowned earlier have come from the families of doctors, engineers, and even IAS officers. You can become anything from serving to the public with your portfolio or becoming a Hollywood star, the choice is for you to make if you are willing to work hard!," Harnaaz maintained in her exclusive conversation with LatestLY.Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Stuns in a Lilac Pankaj & Nidhi Dress

Sandhu also reflected upon how even the film industry is changing dramatically with the emphasis is being paid more on the talent, the craft, perseverance and versatility more than ever before. The 21-year-old states that beauty is beyond what meets the eye and those intangible things make you stand out and be successful eventually! Shashi Tharoor Meets Harnaaz Sandhu, Congratulates Her On Winning Miss Universe 2021 Title (View Pics)

What then is Sandhu's idea of success, we quizzed her. "While many people say--and so is generally the norm--that failure teaches you to bounce back and fight it out, but I believe success also teaches you a lot. It teaches you to how to achieve things and how to maintain success-which I feel is equally difficult, if not more," concluded Sandhu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).