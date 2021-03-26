Indian-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh says her journey towards becoming the first female late-night show host was really a journey to be her authentic self. "It's exciting and its humbling because it's a huge honour to be the first of anything. I would be lying if I said that it didn't come with a lot of pressure, a lot of critique and trying to meet people's expectations," said Lilly, who shot to fame with her show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh. Lilly Singh Opens Up About Facing Criticism for Her Work, Says ‘I Do Know That I’m a Minority on Screen’.

Lilly's contention came on The Drew Barrymore Show when host Barrymore observed: "You have really built your career in many ways on your own and on your own terms. You are the only female in the late-night juggernaut world."

"For me it's just been a journey to be my authentic self, doing what I think serves me and my audience best and learning about a whole new world. It's a lot of everything," the comedian said on the show that airs in India on Zee Cafe.

