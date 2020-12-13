Mahira Khan, who was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, has shared a post on Instagram and confirmed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. There are several actors and actresses, across the entertainment industry, who have been infected with the deadly virus despite taking utmost precautions. Mahira has urged all those who have come in contact with her to get tested and take care of themselves. Kriti Sanon Tests Positive for COVID-19; Actress Issues Statement to Give Health Update.

The post shared by Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress, read, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m isolating and have informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, InshaAllah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops- for your sake and others.” Time and again doctors, celebs and other authorities have urged individuals to follow the safety guidelines while stepping out and curb the spread of coronavirus. Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Mahira Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

The other celebs who have been tested positive for COVID-19 include veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Zoa Morani, Ellen DeGeneres, Kanika Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Tom Hanks, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kumar Sanu, and many others. We wish Mahira Khan a speedy recovery and good health.

