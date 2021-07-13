After taking the internet by storm with her sensuous and daring portrayal in the Marathi web series Samantar 2 starring Swapnil Joshi, hottie Sai Tamhankar is making an unmissable appearance in the trailer of her upcoming movie Mimi starring Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. And going by the trailer, it's safe to say, we all need a support system like Sai's character in our lives! Just like the trailer, we can't wait for Sai to bring the audience spectacular performances in her future projects. This is not the first time Sai is gracing us with such a beautiful character.

Sai has previously worked in Bollywood movies like Hunterrr, Love Sonia, Ghajini, Solo and Black&White. And now she is working in this promising-looking venture. "I don't want want to be put into a box. I am striving to come out of the bold and daring image that people associate with me generally. I want to explore variety as a performer. I want to evolve no matter what the platforms," said Sai in her exclusive conversation with LatestLY. And now this character will give Sai a chance to portray a hatke personality. "Nice to See you in Mimi Sai to Sai going places from Samantar 2 to now Mimi", the reactions are flooding the netspace. A Look at Sai Tamhankar’s Six Yards of Pure Sass and Spunk!

Kriti Sanon And Pankaj Tripathi's Movie On Surrogacy Promises To Be A Hilarious Ride. This crisp and finely cut trailor showcases her journey from being a village belle to discovering about surrogacy and the rollercoaster ride it brings along with it. The trailer commences with a rib-tickling scene where Pankaj Tripathi is seen singing and singing praises about motherhood, that's when Kriti's character quips a line that will crack you up. Later, Pankaj informs Mimi that a foreign couple wants to have a baby through surrogacy. It's abovious the couple wants Mimi to carry their baby. Mimi agrees to get pregnant as the foreign couple agrees to pay her Rs 20 lakh. The twist in the tail comes after a few months into Mimi’s pregnancy when the couple denies accepting their child.

