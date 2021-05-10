Sai Tamhankar is back to doing what she does the best - slay in a saree! While she is legitimately a hoot and pulls off the quintessential Marathi girl uninterrupted vibe to the hilt, she is a rage in the regional film industry. She stirred a quiet storm with her debut in Hunterrr and followed it up with the critically acclaimed international film, Love Sonia. A bonafide fashionista, Sai goes on to charm like nobody else does! A recent style featuring a Chanderi saree from a homegrown label had us hooked! Styled by her go-to fashion stylist Neha Chaudhary,Sai delighted!

With quite a few virtues, Sai has also been a state level Kabaddi player and holds an orange belt in karate as well. She has worked her way up from theatre to television and then on to films. With her lithe frame, luscious locks, deep set eyes and a bright smile all in perfect sync, Sai shines through a broad spectrum of styles. Here's a closer look at her saree style. Sai Tamhankar is a Quintessential Bridesmaid in Her Newest Fashion Outing.

Sai Tamhankar - Saree Chic

A grey tissue Chanderi saree featuring marodi work by Label Romi Jain was paired off with chevron printed blouse. Minimal oxidized jewellery, wavy hair, a delicate bindi and subtle makeup completed her look. Sai Tamhankar Birthday Special: Polished Style With an Always Sassy Undertone, She Is the Quintessential Marathi Girl Uninterrupted!

Sai Tamhankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sai Tamhankar is seen as a celebrity judge on the comedy reality show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.

